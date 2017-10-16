Troopers investigate crash that killed 2 on Seward Highway

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Alaska State Troopers say an investigation is continuing into a crash that killed two people on the Seward Highway just south of the junction with the Hope Highway.

The crash killed 37-year-old Presence Bissonette of Seward and 42-year-old Kaying Lee of Anchorage near Mile 54.

Troopers were notified of the crash at 7:15 a.m. Saturday.

Troopers say Bissonette was driving north in a sport utility vehicle when a pickup driven by 47-year-old Neng Thao of Anchorage crossed the centerline and struck the SUV head on.

Trooper say Thao apparently lost control on the icy highway

Lee was a passenger in the pickup. Lee and Bissonette died at the scene.

Thao and two other passengers were transported by LifeMed helicopter to an Anchorage hospital.

