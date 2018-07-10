Troopers investigate death of Hollis man under ATV
HOLLIS, Alaska (AP) – Alaska State Troopers are investigating a man’s death in southeast Alaska.

Troopers say 63-year-old Charles Lundin of Hollis was found underneath a four-wheeler.

Troopers shortly after 8 a.m. Saturday received a call asking them to check on Lundin. They found him under the ATV.

Hollis is a community of 130 on the east side of Prince of Wales Island about 35 miles (56 kilometers) west of Ketchikan.

