ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A search is to resume Monday morning for a man missing near Willow.
Alaska State Troopers say a 67-year-old man from Anchorage hiked Sunday near the Nancy Lake Recreational Park and was reported overdue after sunset.
A rescue group joined troopers in looking for the man.
The overnight search was suspended at 5 a.m. Monday and was to resume after sunrise.
The missing man’s name was not released.
The temperature at 7 a.m. in Willow was 34 degrees with 7 mph wind.
The post Troopers, searchers seek man missing from hike near Willow appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.