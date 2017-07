Troopers seek Fairbanks kayaker last seen on Chena River

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – Alaska State Troopers are asking the public for information on a Fairbanks kayaker who has not been seen since Thursday.

Troopers say 36-year-old Sean Murphy left Fairbanks on the Chena River.

His destination was not known.

Troopers say he likely paddled downstream to the Tanana River.

Murphy is Caucasian, 6-foot-1, about 200 pounds, with short- to medium-length hair and stubble facial hair.

He was in a red, single-seat kayak.

