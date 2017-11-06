Troopers: Wasilla man’s death believed to be homicide

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Alaska State Troopers are investigating the death of a man found in a ditch off the Parks Highway last week as a homicide.

Troopers say 32-year-old Patrick McMullen of Wasilla was found dead on an ATV trail a short distance from his vehicle.

McMullen’s vehicle was found at a pullout at mile 59 in Houston. Troopers were notified Thursday morning.

Troopers are asking that anyone who was in that area after 9 p.m. last Wednesday and may have seen anything suspicious or any vehicles at the pullout to contact troopers in Palmer.

