ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A Fairbanks trucking company will pay $43,000 to settle Environmental Protection Agency enforcement actions following three fuel spills along the Richardson Highway.

The EPA says the spills by Big State Logistics, Inc., occurred in 2016 between Valdez and Fairbanks.

The spills ranged from ranged from 339 gallons to 3,571 gallons of ultra-low sulfur diesel fuel.

The EPA says the company and its contractors quickly cleaned up each spill.

Big State Logistics also stopped transportation of double trailers during the harshest weather months and gave drivers discretion to not haul double trailers if roads were judged to be in poor condition.

The largest spill occurred at Birch Lake when a trailer tongue failed and a secondary “pup” trailer overturned in a ditch.

The post Trucking company settles with EPA over highway fuel spills appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.