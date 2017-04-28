Trump signs order to expand ocean oil drilling

By KFQD News
Apr 28, 10:43 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump has signed an executive order that will roll back restrictions on oil drilling in the Arctic.

Trump says at a White House signing ceremony, “Today, we’re unleashing American energy and clearing the way for thousands and thousands of high-paying energy jobs.”

The order also directs his energy secretary to review regulations overseeing drilling and former President Barack Obama’s five-year drilling plan.

It’s Trump’s latest move to undo his predecessor’s environmental protection efforts in his first 100 days in office.

