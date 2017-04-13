ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – University of Alaska Anchorage Chancellor Tom Case is retiring.

University of Alaska President Jim Johnsen announced Wednesday that Case will leave the post he held for six years on June 30.

Case was the president and CEO of the Alaska Aerospace Corp. when he was chosen in 2011 to succeed Fran Ulmer when she retired. He also is a former dean of the UAA College of Business and Public Policy.

Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost Sam Gingerich will act as the interim chancellor for UAA. Officials say a committee will be created to look for a permanent chancellor.

The post UAA chancellor plans retirement at end of June appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.