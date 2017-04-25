UAA to start surgical tech program to meet industry need

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – The University of Alaska Anchorage is preparing to launch a surgical technology program that will train students for positions in the state’s health care industry that have been difficult to fill.

The Alaska Public Radio Network reports (http://bit.ly/2phn6qj) graduates of the program will earn an associate’s degree in surgical technology to be able to assist surgeons with preparing the operating room and maintaining and sterilizing surgical equipment.

The director of the university’s School of Allied Health, Robin Wahto, says the program was created in response to industry need.

A state survey estimates the need for surgical technologists will grow 13 percent by 2024.

The program was approved by the Board of Regents last month. UAA expects to receive final approval from the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities by mid-June.

