University student injured at Alaska snowmachine race

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – A University of Alaska Fairbanks student is in the hospital after a side-by-side vehicle struck her all-terrain vehicle at a snowmachine race.

Paige Best had her pelvis broken after her ATV was struck from behind by the Cam Am side-by-side vehicle at the annual Artic Man race, The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reported (http://bit.ly/2ojlfP4). Her friend Blaze Brooks, who was also in the Suzuki 125 four-wheeler with Best and Clay Easterling, said the Cam Am riders stayed to make sure everyone was OK.

Brooks walked away from the accident with minor injuries.

“They came at us pretty quick and they didn’t see us until they were close they swerved and still hit us,” he said. “They stuck around and made sure everyone was OK. But we jumped in the ambulance and ended up leaving.”

The incident was reported to Alaska State Troopers, who were not present at this year’s race because of state budget cuts. North Star Volunteer Fire Department emergency medical personnel were on hand at the event.

Brooks said Best was taken to a hospital and underwent surgery on Sunday. Doctors say Best should be able to walk in three months.

Artic Man President Howie Thies declined to comment on the incident.

