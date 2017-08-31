US regulators warn Alaska church using illegal broadcast

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – The Federal Communications Commission has warned an Anchorage church that it can no longer broadcast on a radio station without a license.

KTUU-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2es9wx5 ) the Commission warned Anchorage Baptist Temple on Monday.

Tom Steigleman, general manager for nonprofit Christian Broadcasting Inc., which has offices at the church, said Anchorage Baptist Temple began broadcasting on 99.9 FM years ago as a way to play Christmas music with its lights display. Steigleman said the broadcast carried into the holiday off-season, when church announcements would play on a loop.

The Commission warned the church that pirate broadcasts are against federal law and punishable by “substantial monetary fines” and “criminal sanctions including imprisonment.”

