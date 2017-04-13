PETERSBURG, Alaska (AP) – U.S. Rep Don Young says his bill that could give Alaska 2 million acres (0.81 million hectares) of a national forest would not result in the loss of federal money.

KFSK-FM reports (http://bit.ly/2oCPGSy ) the congressman argued in favor of bill HR 232 before an audience in Petersburg Monday. The bill would allow states to select or purchase up to 2 million acres (0.81 million hectares) of Tongass National Forest land for uses such as logging.

Peterburg’s borough assembly passed a resolution in opposition to his bill earlier this month. The resolution cited concerns over state management of the forest land, potential loss of federal funding and U.S. Forest Service jobs.

Young says the community would not lose federal dollars over the bill. And if it did, Young says he would not run for re-election.

The post US Rep says his bill will not impact municipality funding appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.