The “total” eclipse of the sun will “peak” at 907 (is that cool or what?), Monday morning, 8/21. While the eclipse will be “partial” in Alaska, and we are expecting cloudy weather, you can view a live stream of the eclipse right here.

We’ll put up the link “day-of,” once the streaming begins.

AND FEEL FREE TO STARE DIRECTLY AT IT!! 🙂

(The streaming, that is. PLEASE don’t go outside and do that! Thank you.)