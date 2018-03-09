Village man dies after exchanging shots with state troopers

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A southwest Alaska man suspected of assault died after exchanging gunfire with law enforcement officers.

Alaska State Troopers say 27-year-old Dwight Heckman of Pilot Station died Thursday night.

Village residents Wednesday reported Heckman struck and strangled a woman, fired shots in a street and fled on a snowmobile.

Weather prevented a trooper from reaching Pilot Station until Thursday. Troopers say when an officer confronted Heckman early Thursday afternoon, he fired shots at the officer and fled into woods.

More troopers arrived in late afternoon.

At about 7:30 p.m., as troopers tried to contact Heckman, he and officers fired weapons. Troopers found Heckman dead about an hour later.

Troopers who fired have been placed on standard three-day administrative leave. Troopers and the Department of Law will review the shooting.

