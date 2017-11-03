Walker: Trump plans meeting with Pacific governors

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – President Donald Trump plans to meet with the governors of Alaska and Hawaii and Pacific U.S. territories amid ongoing tensions with North Korea.

Alaska Gov. Bill Walker says the meeting, scheduled for Friday in Hawaii, is expected to focus on Trump’s upcoming trip to Asia and “Pacific theater issues” affecting the governors.

Walker says the governors of Guam, American Samoa and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands were invited.

Walker plans to travel to Hawaii with Trump’s team from Washington, D.C., where Walker testified before a U.S. Senate committee in support of opening a portion of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to oil and gas exploration.

Walker has raised concerns with North Korea weapon’s tests and suggested the strategic importance of having a naval base in the state.

