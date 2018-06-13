Walker vetoes Knik Arm bridge money, Vitamin D study

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – Gov. Bill Walker has signed into law state spending bills, rejecting funding for a south-central Alaska bridge project and a Vitamin D deficiency study.

Walker vetoed $2.5 million for the dormant Knik Arm crossing project. He ordered a halt on new spending on that project years ago.

He also axed a roughly $500,000 study aimed at determining the prevalence of Vitamin D deficiencies in pregnant women and babies. Walker said a similar study is ongoing.

Walker signed legislation calling for limited, structured draws from Alaska Permanent Fund earnings to help pay government costs.

Walker’s budget director, Pat Pitney, says Alaska’s deficit has shrunk to about $700 million, which would be covered using savings. Oil prices will influence the ultimate size of that deficit.

The new fiscal year starts July 1.

