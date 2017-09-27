Wanna Be a Billionaire?

As mentioned on the Mix Morning Show –

If you want your kid to be a BILLIONAIRE someday, get them to start their own business. And they can increase their chances a lot if they go to college and study ENGINEERING first . . .

Researchers in England looked at the 100 richest people in the world, and what they did when they were just starting out.

The most common way they got to a billion dollars was by working for a family business or inheriting one. So if you happen to ALREADY own a billion-dollar company . . . keep doing what you’re doing.

For the rest of us, starting your OWN business might be the best way to get there. Or try to get in on the ground floor when someone ELSE starts a billion-dollar company.

You’ll probably need some serious skills to do that though. Which is where engineering comes in.

75 of the world’s 100 richest people have a college degree. And engineering is the most common major.

The top five are engineering, business, finance, law, and computer science.