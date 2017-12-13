Washington man sentenced to 10 years for Alaska fraud scheme

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A federal judge in Anchorage, Alaska, has sentenced a 56-year-old Washington state man to 10 years in prison for defrauding Alaskans out of $2.7 million.

Floyd Mann, Jr., of Puyallup was convicted in July of 11 wire fraud counts and eight money laundering counts.

Judge Timothy Burgess called Mann a “dogged, determined, charlatan” who caused permanent financial and emotional damage to dozens of people.

Mann told victims in Dillingham and elsewhere that he’d won a multimillion-dollar settlement from a class-action lawsuit with a pharmaceutical company.

He promised victims large returns if they paid his medical bills and expenses related to the lawsuit.

Mann used victims’ money to gamble and collected more than $1 million in jackpots while receiving need-based Social Security benefits.

He was ordered to pay full restitution.

