Wasilla votes to ban single-use plastic bags starting July 1

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Plastic bags commonly used for carrying out groceries or items from other retail stores are going away in Wasilla.

Anchorage television station KTUU reports the Wasilla City Council has approved an ordinance banning single-use plastic bags starting July 1.

The measure passed Monday night on a 5-to-1. Councilman Tim Burney voted no and said he opposes government overreach.

The ordinances cites the burden of throw-away plastic bags on the environment, their threat to wildlife, harm to water consumption and their contribution to the generation of solid waste.

Mayor Bert Cottle says the ordinance allows time for businesses to come up with an alternative. He says most chain stores can move plastic bags to other locations.

