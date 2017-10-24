Wasilla woman held on suspicion of passing fake $20 bill

WASILLA, Alaska (AP) – A Wasilla woman suspected of trying to pass bogus $20 bills is being held on suspicion of forgery and criminal trespass.

Alaska State Troopers say 37-year-old Mandy Edelen is jailed at Mat-Su Pre-trial Facility.

Troopers early Monday night took a report of a woman at a Parks Highway gas station convenience store attempting to buy $16 in items with a fake $20 bill.

Troopers say they found a second fake $20 bill in her pocket.

Online court documents do not list her attorney.

