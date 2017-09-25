Whale carcass washes ashore at Anchorage’s Kincaid Park

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A dead whale has washed ashore on an Anchorage beach.

Anchorage television station KTUU (http://bit.ly/29xlhh0) reports the whale is 400 feet (122 meters) from the Beach Trail at Kincaid Park.

It’s illegal to remove parts of the whale. A park official says the Alaska Department of Fish and Game plans to set up a barricade around the carcass Monday but that the public will be allowed to take photos.

A dead whale earlier this month was spotted floating in the Knik River.

A dead humpback whale washed ashore at Kincaid Park in July 2016. The University of Alaska Fairbanks recovered about 3,000 pounds (1,360 kilograms) of whale bones for research.

