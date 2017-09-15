What? Hangover Cures!!

Not that we (Devan & Matt) encourage drinking…but since you’re going to do it anyway, maybe you want to hear about this: A bunch of bartenders just listed the weirdest hangover cures they’ve heard of.

Now, according to science, you’ve just gotta sleep it off and drink lots of water to rehydrate, sure. But maybe not. Check out these weird hangover cures that bartenders have stumbled (of course!) across.

(We have no idea how well any of them work, but, for most of them, our guess is, “not very well.”)

Chugging Gatorade instead of water . . . and mixing in some HORSERADISH.

Tripe soup . . . which involves the lining of a cow’s STOMACH. Good luck choking THAT down when you’re hung over!

(But if you want to try it, go to a Mexican restaurant and order a dish called “MENUDO” . . . just like ’80s boy band that gave us Ricky Martin.)

BUSTED! THIS WHOLE THING WAS JUST AN EXCUSE TO POST A PICTURE OF THE “BAND” MENUDO!!

Anyway, where were we…

3. Three Aleves and a big glass of water before bed . . . then a beer RIGHT when wake up the next morning. That might just delay a hangover though, because the beer gets you buzzed again

4. Shellfish broth, which is like chicken stock but made with seafood. And you’re supposed to eat a hard-boiled egg with it. (And God help anyone who is forced to be with you the next day!)

5. A bartender who spent time in Puerto Rico claims there’s an urban legend where you can prevent a hangover by rubbing lemons on your ARMPITS before you start drinking. (What can it hurt? At the very least you’ll be “lemony fresh!”)

6. Alka-Seltzer in coconut water. Which actually sounds half-decent compared to…tripe!

HAPPY FRIDAY!!! Now go forth and be responsible (And we don’t mean “for everything that goes wrong tonight”)!