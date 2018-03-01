What’s the Most Underrated City in Every State?

Thrillist.com just put together a list of the most UNDERRATED cities in every state. The list is totally subjective, but still, it seems like their travel writers put some real thought into it. Here are some of their more interesting picks . . .

Homer, Alaska . . . which “rocks a hell of a beach scene.”

Sacramento, California . . . “an underappreciated food city.”

Duluth, Minnesota . . . a chance to see the Northern Lights and, “monster cinnamon rolls.”

Duck, North Carolina . . . “the amenities of an East Coast spring break destination minus the crowding and chain restaurants.”

5. Fayetteville, West Virginia . . . “the ideal home base for rock climbing, mountain biking, and the best whitewater rafting in the east.”

Here’s the full list…

Most Under-rated Cities