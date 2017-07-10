Wildfires cross Alaska, Canada border

OROVILLE, Calif. (AP) – A wildfire ignited by lightning in Canada’s remote Yukon Territory has crossed the U.S. border into Alaska, while another nearby fire in Alaska has crossed into Canada.

Fire managers said Monday a 140-square-mile (364-square-kilometer) fire is straddling the border near an old Alaska Native settlement of Old Rampart, about 20 miles west of the border. Alaska fire spokesman Sam Harrel says no structures are threatened by that fire.

Harrel says another Alaska wildfire triggered by lightning earlier this month several miles to the north crossed the border into Canada and is threatening an old historic settlement there.

Yukon Territory fire spokesman George Maratos says fire crews have shored up protections around the site, including protective burning and clearing brush and debris.

He says no injuries have been reported.

