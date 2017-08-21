Win Third Eye Blind Tickets with Brian Allen on Mix 103.1

WIN FREE TICKETS TO THIRD EYE BLIND IN CONCERT

Yes, it’s so very true that I have tickets to Third Eye Blind for you but I’m going to make you work for them. -DjBrian Allen

Follow the instructions carefully and you might be the lucky winner. A pair of Third Eye Blind tickets and fair admission all week long from 3-7pm with Brian Allen on Mix 103.1. Here is the key to win.

Keys to Victory

Leave a comment below with the name of somebody you would like to go with you to the concert. I will call out a name on the radio between 4-7pm and you will have 10 minutes and 31 seconds to call me at 349-7103 to claim your tickets.

The key is to be listening to win during the Brian Allen Show all week long. A new sign up page everyday and hearing your name, calling me to claim, and your on the way to the State Fair and Third Eye Blind with Mix 103.1. Tune in to the Mix Morning Show with Devan and Matt for more tickets every weekday morning this week then keep listening for More chances to win all day long..

Tune in to Mix 103.1 weekday morning for Devan & Matt from the Mix Morning Show. Starting your day the right way might give you the best chance at have a good one. Laugh, Cry, Sing, Dance, and win cool stuff like concert tickets, fishing trips, gift cards to local restaurants and more.

Collen Bailey takes over for the mid-days with the best tunes for your work and your car along with information on local events, celebrity news and Facebook trending from 10-3pm weekdays.

Brian Allen along with Timesaver Traffic gets you home safe and with a good song in your ear the entire afternoon. Check the website or Facebook page for surprise contests then listen for the keys to winning. Streaming live on your desktop, laptop, tablet, and phone at Mix1031FM.com