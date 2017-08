(As heard on Devan & Matt’s ‘The Dirty at :30″)

JUDGE JUDY came up with a pretty fascinating experiment on a recent episode of her show.

The case involved two people who were both claiming to be the rightful owner of a dog named ‘Baby Boy.’

The woman who had Baby Boy insisted that she LEGALLY bought the dog off someone on the street. Then there was also a guy who claimed that he was Baby Boy’s owner before that, and that someone had stolen him.

Check out how da judge decided who the owner was.