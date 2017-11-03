Wolf quota increase recommended on Prince of Wales Island

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – The Southeast Alaska subsistence council is recommending that the quota for wolf hunting and trapping be increased on Prince of Wales Island’s federal lands.

KTOO-FM reported Thursday that the Southeast Alaska Subsistence Regional Advisory Council voted in favor of recommending the increase, despite some backlash by its own staff. The statewide Federal Subsistence Board, which meets in April, will make the final call on whether to raise the quota.

This fall’s estimate of Alexander Archipelago wolves – a distinct subspecies of the gray wolf – was 231 animals, allowing a harvest of 46 wolves. The council is suggesting a 30 percent increase, which would’ve upped this year’s quota to 69 wolves.

State biologists believe the wolf population is rising, but others are concerned that the level of killing is unsustainable.

