Woman charged with driving ATV, truck into village home
By KFQD News
|
Aug 28, 2017 @ 10:38 AM

PORT HEIDEN, Alaska (AP) – A Port Heiden woman has been charged with smashing an all-terrain vehicle and a truck into her village home.

Alaska State Troopers say 34-year-old Melissa Odomin faces charges of criminal mischief and assault.

Troopers took a call early Saturday reporting damage to a home in the Alaska Peninsula village about 424 miles southwest of Anchorage.

Troopers say Odomin got into a dispute with her roommate, broke items in the home and drove an ATV inside, causing significant damage.

Troopers say Odomin then went outside, broke windows in a truck and drove the truck into the ATV, demolishing it.

She was transported to King Salmon and jailed. Troopers say alcohol is a factor in this incident.

Online court records do not list Odomin’s attorney.

