Woman dies when SUV plunges down embankment onto highway
By KFQD News
|
Mar 26, 2018 @ 5:39 PM

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A woman died after crashing at high speed off an entrance to the Seward Highway in Anchorage.

Police say the woman shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday was driving a sport utility vehicle west on Tudor Road and approached the northbound highway entrance.

The SUV missed the turn, sped down an embankment to the highway, crashed through multiple guardrails in the median and came to rest upside-down in southbound lanes of the highway.

The driver died at the scene. Her name has not been released.

