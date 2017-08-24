FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – A Fairbanks woman died and a man was seriously injured in a head-on crash northeast of the city.

Alaska State Troopers say 33-year-old Sarah Lawrence died when a pickup crossed the centerline at Mile 6 Chena Hot Springs Road and hit her small sedan.

Troopers took a 911 call from a witness just before 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Troopers say a three-quarter-ton pickup driven by 81-year-old Lawrence Duffy of Fairbanks crossed the double yellow centerline and collided with Sarah Lawrence’s car.

Lawrence’s body was pinned in wreckage on the westbound side of the road.

Emergency responders pulled Duffy from his overturned truck in the ditch on the eastbound side of the road.

He was transported to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

Troopers continue to investigate the crash.

The post Woman killed, man injured in crash northeast of Fairbanks appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.