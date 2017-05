As we (Devan & Matt) discussed in our ‘I See Stupid People’ feature: A 24-year-old woman in Alabama went to jail for stomping out a guy’s windshield because she thought he cheated on her.

She told a reporter she had prayed about it first.

Is this REALLY what Jesus would do?, we ask. 🙂

