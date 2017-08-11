Woman shot, struck by vehicle outside Anchorage apartments

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Anchorage police say a woman died on the city’s west side after she was shot and struck by a vehicle.

Police at about 9 p.m. Wednesday took a call of shots fired in the 1800 block of west 36th Avenue.

Officers found an injured woman lying in a yard of an apartment complex. She died at the scene.

The woman’s name was not immediately released.

Investigators say the woman was shot and struck by a vehicle attempting to flee. The vehicle then struck the apartment complex.

Police interviewed the driver and others. Police say the incident was connected to drug use and was not random.

An autopsy will determine cause of death.

