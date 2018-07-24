Woman who died in Juneau gets grave marker 100 years later
By KFQD News
|
Jul 24, 2018 @ 12:36 PM

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – The great-granddaughter of a woman who died in Juneau a century ago has located her ancestor’s unmarked grave and placed a headstone.

The Juneau Empire reports Paula Haug visited Juneau last week to see the new grave marker at Evergreen Cemetery for Soyla Valentina Cardwell Lockhart, who died in November 1918.

According to a newspaper article at the time, Haug’s great-grandmother died from pneumonia about nine days after giving birth to a daughter and shortly after arriving to the city.

Haug first visited Juneau in 2002, prompting a search for the gravesite. Haug, a college professor in Folsom, California, was able to tracked down the unmarked plot following city and borough efforts to confirm grave locations at the cemetery and digitize records.

Information from: Juneau (Alaska) Empire, http://www.juneauempire.com

The post Woman who died in Juneau gets grave marker 100 years later appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Togiak fisherman missing after falling into Togiak Bay Pickup driver charged in fatal crash with motorcycle Man from northwest Alaska village drowns while swimming Borough mayor seeks consolidation of fire commissions Troopers investigate double North Pole shooting Fairbanks man dies in ATV crash near Goodpaster River
Comments