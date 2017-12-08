YouTube’s Most Viral Videos of 2017 (The Top 3)
By Devan Mitchell
|
Dec 8, 2017 @ 6:35 AM

YouTube has released their most-viewed NON-music videos for 2017 . . . and the top spot went to a SINGING OYSTER.

It’s from a Thai singing competition, and it’s a man in a full-body oyster suit . . . singing and rapping a song with a title that loosely translates to “Love you until the world turns into dust.”  Somehow it earned over 182 MILLION views.

 

Number 2 is a video of dance choreography, set to “Shape of You” by Ed Sheeran.

And number 3 is a video of some INSANE ping pong ball trick shots!

Here’s the rest of the top 10, if you want to search for them on YouTube:

  1. A video from “America’s Got Talent” featuring 12-year-old ventriloquist Darci Lynne.

 

  1. Ed Sheeran’s episode of “Carpool Karaoke”.

 

  1. Lady Gaga’s full Super Bowl Halftime Show, which of course started on the ROOF of the stadium.

 

  1. An episode of ‘Bad Lip Reading’ on Donald Trump’s inauguration. (Note: There’s some questionable language, but no profanity.)

 

  1. An UNCENSORED comedic video on the ‘history of the world.’

 

  1. An animated short movie titled “In a Heartbeat”.

 

  1. That video of a BBC interview, where the guy’s young kids interrupt him by walking into the door in the background. It’s still hilarious.

Related Content

Walk The Moon – One Foot (Official Video)
Baby Trains with Rocky!
Alaska board reaffirms ban on using planes to hunt...
Phillip Phillips – Miles (Live Version) R...
Searchers find body of man missing north of Kotzeb...
Alaska creating team to recommend climate change r...
Comments