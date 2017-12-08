YouTube’s Most Viral Videos of 2017 (The Top 3)

YouTube has released their most-viewed NON-music videos for 2017 . . . and the top spot went to a SINGING OYSTER.
It’s from a Thai singing competition, and it’s a man in a full-body oyster suit . . . singing and rapping a song with a title that loosely translates to “Love you until the world turns into dust.” Somehow it earned over 182 MILLION views.
Number 2 is a video of dance choreography, set to “Shape of You” by Ed Sheeran.
And number 3 is a video of some INSANE ping pong ball trick shots!
Here’s the rest of the top 10, if you want to search for them on YouTube:
- A video from “America’s Got Talent” featuring 12-year-old ventriloquist Darci Lynne.
- Ed Sheeran’s episode of “Carpool Karaoke”.
- Lady Gaga’s full Super Bowl Halftime Show, which of course started on the ROOF of the stadium.
- An episode of ‘Bad Lip Reading’ on Donald Trump’s inauguration. (Note: There’s some questionable language, but no profanity.)
- An UNCENSORED comedic video on the ‘history of the world.’
- An animated short movie titled “In a Heartbeat”.
- That video of a BBC interview, where the guy’s young kids interrupt him by walking into the door in the background. It’s still hilarious.