Yukon, Kuskokwim rivers see polar opposite king returns

BETHEL, Alaska (AP) – The Kuskokwim and Yukon rivers are having opposite experiences with king salmon this season.

KYUK-FM reported (http://bit.ly/2u7Vjc4 ) Tuesday that kings in the Kuskokwim arrived late in a small trickle, while the kings in the Yukon arrived early in the largest observed run in more than a decade.

Less than 60,000 kings are estimated to have passed the Bethel sonar station in the Kuskokwim. State biologists, however, are saying the river’s king run might still meet escapement goals. To meet the lowest end of drainage-wide escapement, 65,000 kings would need to reach their spawning grounds.

In the Yukon, more than a quarter-million kings have passed the lower river sonar site at Pilot Station. The run is expected to meet escapement goals and provide a larger subsistence harvest than last year.

