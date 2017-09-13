Zayn “Never Really Spoke” To Harry Styles While In One Direction

Is Zayn throwing shade at former One Direction band mate Harry Styles?

When asked by Us Weekly if he still speaks to Harry, Zayn hints that the two were never close.

“To be honest, I never really spoke to Harry even when I was in the band,” he says. “So I didn’t really expect that much of a relationship with him.”

But as for the other guys, Zayn says they’re “in touch.”

“Everything is on a civil level,” he says. “It’s not the way it used to be, obviously, because we were spending 24 hours a day in the band and now we’re growing as individual men, but we still check in.”

Harry released his first solo album in May, while Zayn is currently working on his sophomore solo effort.

