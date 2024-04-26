Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

140,000 People Did Their Taxes With The Free IRS Direct File Pilot

April 26, 2024 10:37AM AKDT
Share
Credit: MGN

WASHINGTON (AP) — The IRS says more than 140,000 taxpayers filed their taxes through its new direct file pilot program.

It says the program’s users claimed more than $90 million in refunds and saved roughly $5.6 million in fees they would have spent with commercial tax preparation companies.

But despite what IRS and Treasury Department officials said Friday is a successful rollout, they don’t guarantee the program will be available next year for more taxpayers.

They say they need to evaluate the data on whether building out the program is feasible.

The government pilot program rolled out this tax season allowed certain taxpayers in 12 states to submit their returns directly to the IRS for free.

You May Also Like

1

Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Have Coachella Date Night
2

Will Smith, Justin Bieber And All Surprise Coachella Performance Weekend 1
3

Shinedown Spouts Off - Potential Collab With Jelly Roll
4

With a “Blair Witch Project” Update On The Way, The Original Cast Wants To Get Paid
5

Person Rushed Away On A Stretcher After Fire Extinguished Outside Former President Trump’s Hush Money Trial