1st Babies Born In Britain Using DNA From 3 People

May 10, 2023 9:22AM AKDT
LONDON (AP) — Britain’s fertility regulator has confirmed the births of the U.K.’s first babies created using an experimental technique combining DNA from three people.

The technique is used to keep children from inheriting rare genetic diseases.

Britain’s Human Fertilization and Embryology Authority said Wednesday that fewer than five babies have been born this way in the U.K.

The agency didn’t provide details to protect the families’ identities.

In 2015, the U.K. became the world’s first country to adopt legislation regulating methods to help prevent women with faulty mitochondria — the energy source in a cell — from passing on defects that can cause muscular dystrophy, epilepsy and heart problems.

