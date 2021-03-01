      Weather Alert

2 Americans wanted in Ghosn’s escape in Japanese custody

Mar 1, 2021 @ 8:31am

By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER Associated Press
BOSTON (AP) — An American father and son wanted by Japan for aiding former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn escape the country in a box have been transferred to Japanese custody. One of Michael and Peter Taylor’s attorneys says says U.S. officials handed them over to Japanese custody on Monday. The Taylors had fought for months to stay in the U.S. but failed to convince American officials and courts to block their extradition. Japan wants to try the Taylors on charges that they smuggled Ghosn out of the country in a box in 2019 while he was awaiting trial on financial misconduct charges.

 

You May Also Like
U.S. Implicates Saudi Crown Prince In Jamal Khashoggi’s Killing
Dunleavy chief of staff leaving for ConocoPhillips job
Owners of company involved in crash that killed 7 charged
4 men convicted in 1993 WTC bombing have had sentences cut
Anchorage companies, man fined for clean air violations