2 charges dismissed, 8 remain against ex-Alaska lawmaker
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A judge has dismissed two election-tampering charges against a former Alaska legislator as falling outside a statute of limitations, but eight charges remain against Gabrielle LeDoux. Her attorney told the Anchorage Daily News he believes LeDoux will not be convicted based on the available record and what he says is a lack of evidence. Last March, the state charged LeDoux and two other people with violating state law during LeDoux’s 2018 and 2014 state House campaigns. A judge dismissed two misdemeanor counts against LeDoux related to the 2014 campaign. Remaining charges against LeDoux relate to the 2018 election.