2-year-old girl dies in mobile home fire west of Fairbanks

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – A 2-year-old girl died in a fire in a mobile home just outside the city limits of Fairbanks.

Alaska State Troopers say the University of Alaska Fairbanks Fire Department at about 4:15 a.m. Monday took a call of a home fire at Gold Rush Estates, a mobile home park west of Fairbanks.

The temperature was 36 degrees below zero (-37.78 Celsius).

A man and a woman escaped from the burning home but reported the girl inside. Her body was found in a bedroom.

An autopsy is planned.

A deputy fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

3 former state workers suing Alaska governor over firings 2 drivers die in east Anchorage head-on collision Couple indicted on counts of robbing Anchorage cab drivers Juneau high school adds Alaska Native name Bethel to apply for transit grant after deadline passed Fairbanks teen charged in fatal stabbing of older brother
Comments