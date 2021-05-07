20 COVID-19 cases linked to Alaska wrestling tournament
ANCHORAGE (AP) — Alaska health officials have linked more than 20 COVID-19 cases across five communities to a high school regional wrestling competition that occurred last month. Anchorage Daily News reports that officials issued a warning to Ketchikan High School, where the tournament was held back in April, on accusations of failing to test wrestlers and enforce mask mandates at the event. Contact tracing proved at least five people in attendance had COVID-19. At least 18 people in the Ketchikan community have since tested positive as part of the high school outbreak, with another five infections identified in four other communities across southeast Alaska. District officials say the outbreak is under investigation.