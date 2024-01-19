Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

2023 Was Slowest Year For US Home Sales In Nearly 30 Years

January 19, 2024 8:55AM AKST
Share
Credit: MGN

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes sank in 2023 to a nearly 30-year low as mortgage rates climbed to the highest level in more than two decades, pushing homeownership out of reach for many Americans.

The National Association of Realtors said Friday that existing U.S. home sales totaled 4.09 million last year, an 18.7% decline from 2022.

That is the weakest year for home sales since 1995 and the biggest annual decline since 2007, the start of the housing slump of the late 2000s.

The median national home price for all of last year edged up just under 1% to record high of $389,800, the NAR said.

You May Also Like

1

Jennifer Lawrence Kicked Robert De Niro Out Of Her Wedding
2

“The Golden Bachelor” Marries His Bride On TV
3

Ed Sheeran Wins His First Emmy
4

The Supreme Court Will Decide Whether Former President Donald Trump Can Be Kept Off The 2024 Presidential Ballot
5

Starbucks Now Allowing Reusable Cups For Mobile and Drive-Thru Orders