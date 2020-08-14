      Weather Alert

3 arrested in attack on worker enforcing virus rules

Aug 14, 2020 @ 9:34am

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana authorities have arrested three women accused of assaulting a teenage restaurant hostess because they were upset they couldn’t all be seated together due to coronavirus distancing rules. Baton Rouge police said 48-year-old Tammy Dabney was charged with aggravated second-degree battery. Two others were booked on counts of disturbing the peace and simple battery. The 17-year-old victim told news outlets she was working at a Chili’s last weekend when a party of 11 wanted to be seated together. She said they became irate when she told them no more than six could sit together. It’s unclear whether the suspects have attorneys who can comment on the charges.

You May Also Like
Colin Kaepernick has more support now, still long way to go
Minneapolis bans police chokeholds in wake of Floyd’s death
California governor ends police training in ‘sleeper hold’
Shot officer was targeted at Vegas protest, authorities say
Seattle mayor bans tear gas use for 30 days amid protests