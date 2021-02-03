      Weather Alert

3 Idaho National Guard members killed in helicopter crash

Feb 3, 2021 @ 7:11am

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Three Idaho Army National Guard pilots have died after their Black Hawk helicopter crashed near Boise during a training flight. Col. Christopher Burt said the helicopter was last contacted at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday night while it was on a routine training flight. The UH-60 Black Hawk’s emergency transmitter locator was activated about 15 minutes later. Search and rescue crews found the wreckage just after midnight Wednesday morning near a mountain named Lucky Peak. The names of the pilots killed in the crash were not immediately released so officials could notify their relatives. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

 

You May Also Like
Dustin Diamond, Actor Who Played Saved By The Bell’s Screech, Dies
Tropical cyclones are nearing land more, except in Atlantic
Brokerages limit trading in GameStop, sparking outcry
Virus variant from South Africa detected in US for 1st time
General Motors sets goal of going largely electric by 2035