3 injured, 3 arrested in shooting southwest of Wasilla
Alaska State Troopers say three men connected to a shooting southwest of Wasilla have been arrested. Three people were hurt, including one who suffered a life-threatening injury.
The three suspects were held on suspicion of attempted murder, kidnapping, robbery and assault.
Troopers just before 9:30 p.m. Thursday took a report of gunshots fired in a neighborhood off west Hollywood Road. The three injured people were transported to Mat-Su Regional Hospital. Troopers heading to the shooting scene ran into the suspects walking on an all-terrain vehicle trail along Hollywood Road. They were held without bail.