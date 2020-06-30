      Weather Alert

3 injured when boat, humpback whale collide in Alaska waters

Jun 30, 2020 @ 7:39am

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Three people were injured, one seriously, after a boat collided with a humpback whale near Juneau. NOAA Fisheries says it happened Saturday morning just outside Auke Bay. The boat immediately returned to shore, where authorities say three family members were taken to a Juneau hospital. Bartlett Regional Hospital spokeswoman Katie Bausler says two of them were discharged, but the third was flown to Seattle. NOAA Fisheries spokeswoman Julie Speegle says the fate of the whale is not known at this point.

