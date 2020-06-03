      Weather Alert

3 killed when helicopter hits power line in California

Jun 2, 2020 @ 6:17pm

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Three people were killed when a helicopter contracted by Pacific Gas & Electric struck one of the utility’s power lines and crashed into a Northern California hillside. KCRA-TV reports the Solano County Sheriff’s Office said the three people aboard were killed. The crash ignited a grass fire and knocked out electricity to about 38,000 customers. The FAA says the crash of the Bell 206 helicopter was reported around 1:30 p.m. along Interstate 80, midway between Fairfield and Vacaville. A fire truck responding to the fire rolled over, sending three firefighters to the hospital with minor injuries. The cause of the helicopter crash is under investigation.

