3 states partly reopen, despite health officials’ warnings

Apr 24, 2020 @ 6:07pm

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Republican governors in Georgia, Oklahoma and Alaska have begun loosening lockdown orders in spite of warnings from health experts that the coronavirus is still too much of a threat. Governors in Georgia and Oklahoma allowed salons, spas and barbershops to reopen Friday. Alaska allowed retail shops and other businesses to open their doors and restaurants to resume dine-in service, all with limitations. President Donald Trump signed a $484 billion bill on Friday to aid employers and hospitals under stress from the pandemic. Over the past five weeks, roughly 26 million people have filed for jobless aid, or about 1 in 6 U.S. workers.

