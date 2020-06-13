      Weather Alert

3 test positive for COVID-19 at Alaska assisted living home

Jun 12, 2020 @ 6:34pm

HOMER, Alaska (AP) — An official says a resident at an Alaska assisted living home has tested positive for COVID-19, after two employees tested positive. The Homer News reports Homer Senior Citizens Executive Director Inc. Keren Kelley confirmed the positive tests at the Friendship Terrace home. Kelley says a positive test of the first worker resulted in testing of workers and residents who were close contacts. That revealed the additional positive test among the workers. Testing of remaining staff and residents revealed the positive case of a resident. Kelley says remaining residents have tested negative.

